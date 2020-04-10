Print

Newly Tenured at… Hood, U of Hartford

By

Scott Jaschik
April 10, 2020
Comments
 

Hood College

  • Georgette Jones, biology
  • April Morris, art history and archaeology

University of Hartford

  • Matthew Costello, psychology
  • Karen Cook, music history
  • Carrie Koffman, instrumental studies
  • Theodore Sussmann, civil, environmental and biomedical engineering

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Higher Education's Role in a Federal Jobs Bill
Stimulus Money Coming Soon, DeVos Says
For-Profit Colleges and Stimulus Funds

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Using Stimulus Funds to Improve Credit Transfer

UNC Chapel Hill Cancels Big Deal With Elsevier

Biden's New Student Loan Cancellation Plan

Attorneys Ask Michigan AG to Review Student Sexual Assault

Academic Minute: Monarch Butterfly Preservation

Yale Rabbi Attacked Outside Jewish Student Organization

Popular Right Now

Colleges announce furloughs and layoffs as financial challenges mount

Feds begin distributing emergency grants for students affected by campus closures

Higher institutions should start planning now for reopening in the fall, as it won't be easy (opinio

Listing funds each college can expect to receive under the federal stimulus

Education Department Releases Stimulus Distribution List

Peer advice for instructors teaching online for first time

Colleges move summer classes online; some consider tuition reductions, technology fee waivers

Coronavirus leads many colleges -- including some that are competitive -- to go test optional

Arizona Withdraws Funded Graduate Offers

Back to Top