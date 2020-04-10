Listing funds each college can expect to receive under the federal stimulus

How Much Stimulus Will Your College Receive?
A searchable chart of how much each college can expect to receive.
The U.S. Department of Education on Thursday released how much each college and university will receive under the $14 billion set aside for higher education in the stimulus package Congress passed recently.
Funding levels are based on a complex formula weighted toward institutions enrolling large numbers of students who qualify for Pell Grants. The chart below reflects data the department released. It can be searched to find how much any individual college or university is expected to receive. Or click on the headings to sort the data.
Please note that the department excluded from this data institutions with no calculated allocation.
