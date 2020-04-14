Roundup: Delays, state help and a special wine package

We're almost halfway through April.

This weekend certainly didn't feel like a holiday weekend to me, but I did enjoy seeing photos of socially distant egg hunts on social media. I think we're all dreaming of the parties we plan to throw when this is all over.

Let's keep this morning light with some palate cleansers.

While I am insanely jealous of anyone with their own space, I still like to look at photos of people's homes. The Cut asked Broadway stars to take self-portraits wherever they're quarantining as a fun feature, making me both happy and mad.

A small grocer here in D.C. has a special wine package based on -- wait for it -- the Tiger King documentary. I don't like the types of wine included in the package, but I'm still strongly considering buying it.

Here's something to look forward to: the president of the University of Richmond will be giving a cello concert, virtually, on Friday.

On to the news.

The governors of Maryland and New York are asking the federal government to provide $500 billion to states to help stabilize budgets during this crisis.

Boston University is preparing to possibly delay the start of the fall term to January 2021 in light of the pandemic.

Trustees at Indiana University approved a plan for the institution to borrow up to $1 billion, if needed, to mitigate costs from COVID-19.

Here’s a quick roundup of our latest stories, in case you’ve fallen a bit behind (we don’t blame you):

Lilah Burke took a look at what switching to pass/fail for this semester means for students trying to get into medical school or transfer from a two-year to a four-year institution.

Yield and admit rates are not likely to follow predictable patterns for many institutions during this time, Scott Jaschik reports.

Kery Murakami writes about how state budget cuts have already started, and how that's impacting higher ed.

Students are organizing to demand refunds after feeling shortchanged by the switch to remote learning, Greta Anderson reports.

News From Elsewhere

A newsletter from Open Campus covers one student's journey back home, and back to college through remote learning.

Progress Report wrote about the CARES Act and what it means for children and students, especially for those who are Latinx.

The coronavirus pandemic might cause major academic regression, USA Today reports.

Percolating Thoughts

This is a time when everyone has an opinion. As journalists, we try not to have opinions, but we've gathered some interesting ones from others.

We’ll continue bringing you the news you need in this crazy time. Keep sending us your questions and story ideas. We’ll get through this together.