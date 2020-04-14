Roundup: Delays, state help and a special wine package

Coronavirus News Roundup for April 14
Everything you need to know for Tuesday about higher ed and the coronavirus in one easy-to-read package (with some distractions to help your sanity).
We're almost halfway through April.
This weekend certainly didn't feel like a holiday weekend to me, but I did enjoy seeing photos of socially distant egg hunts on social media. I think we're all dreaming of the parties we plan to throw when this is all over.
I hope you enjoyed the Q&A feature yesterday. If you have someone in mind who would make a good feature, feel free to email the suggestion to [email protected]. (Also feel free to send pictures and fun facts about your pets. Perhaps they'll be featured, too!)
Let's keep this morning light with some palate cleansers.
While I am insanely jealous of anyone with their own space, I still like to look at photos of people's homes. The Cut asked Broadway stars to take self-portraits wherever they're quarantining as a fun feature, making me both happy and mad.
A small grocer here in D.C. has a special wine package based on -- wait for it -- the Tiger King documentary. I don't like the types of wine included in the package, but I'm still strongly considering buying it.
Here's something to look forward to: the president of the University of Richmond will be giving a cello concert, virtually, on Friday.
On to the news.
The governors of Maryland and New York are asking the federal government to provide $500 billion to states to help stabilize budgets during this crisis.
Boston University is preparing to possibly delay the start of the fall term to January 2021 in light of the pandemic.
Trustees at Indiana University approved a plan for the institution to borrow up to $1 billion, if needed, to mitigate costs from COVID-19.
Here’s a quick roundup of our latest stories, in case you’ve fallen a bit behind (we don’t blame you):
Lilah Burke took a look at what switching to pass/fail for this semester means for students trying to get into medical school or transfer from a two-year to a four-year institution.
Yield and admit rates are not likely to follow predictable patterns for many institutions during this time, Scott Jaschik reports.
Kery Murakami writes about how state budget cuts have already started, and how that's impacting higher ed.
Students are organizing to demand refunds after feeling shortchanged by the switch to remote learning, Greta Anderson reports.
News From Elsewhere
A newsletter from Open Campus covers one student's journey back home, and back to college through remote learning.
Progress Report wrote about the CARES Act and what it means for children and students, especially for those who are Latinx.
The coronavirus pandemic might cause major academic regression, USA Today reports.
Percolating Thoughts
This is a time when everyone has an opinion. As journalists, we try not to have opinions, but we've gathered some interesting ones from others.
The president of Macalester College ponders the post-pandemic world in The Chronicle of Higher Education.
Higher ed's civic responsibility to help with the U.S. Census count is more important than ever, according to the president of James Madison University
Have any percolating thoughts or notice any from others? Feel free to send them our way or comment below.
We’ll continue bringing you the news you need in this crazy time. Keep sending us your questions and story ideas. We’ll get through this together.
Read more by
Coronavirus outbreak adds urgency to searches for new college presidents - Apr 141 hour 21 min ago
Roundup: Delays, state help and a special wine package - Apr 145 hours 17 min ago
Sociologists say their findings on student interconnectedness suggest caution needed in reopening - Apr 145 hours 17 min ago
Students say online classes aren't what they paid for - Apr 131 hour 41 min ago
-
- 1 of 42
- ›
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Popular Right Now
Teaching lab sciences and the fine arts during COVID-19
Sociologists say their findings on student interconnectedness suggest caution needed in reopening
Coronavirus outbreak adds urgency to searches for new college presidents
Stimulus benefits unclear for DACA students
Public colleges face looming financial blow from state budget cuts
How will pass/fail affect students' future?
Roundup: Delays, state help and a special wine package
Students say online classes aren't what they paid for
How COVID-19 will change education abroad for American students (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!