I'm going to start off hump day with some bad news.

Well, sort of bad. In some areas of the country -- Virginia, in this example -- epidemiology models are finding that social distancing measures are working. But the problem isn't solved. Some show that social distancing is merely delaying potential hospital surges. Some experts are saying that life may not return to complete normalcy until we have a vaccine.

Don't panic! Here are some palate cleansers.

Martha Stewart has been hitting the sauce a little hard, apparently.

Here are some tiny paintings to calm you down.

If you're looking for a way to help, the National Institutes of Health needs volunteers to do a simple pinprick test at home.

Hopefully you feel a bit better now.

Let’s get to the news.

An analysis from Moody's Investors Service found that many states are already making budget cuts. Nearly half of states have holes of at least 10 percent, which doesn't bode well for higher ed.

On a positive note, the Education Department plans to quickly provide $3 billion to state governors in federal education block grants. The grants were authorized by the coronavirus stimulus bill and can be spent on K-12 and postsecondary education.

Parents of prospective college students are worried, according to a new study. Some say they aren't getting enough information about what colleges are doing to make the fall semester safe, and others want their children to stay closer to home.

The University of Oklahoma is considering all its options, including keeping instruction remote through the fall and even next spring.

The University of Cincinnati is already making some tough decisions. It cut its men's soccer program Tuesday.

Here’s a quick roundup of our latest stories, in case you’ve fallen a bit behind (we don’t blame you):

Lilah Burke reported on whether students who qualify for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program can qualify for funding from the federal stimulus bill from their institutions.

Many colleges are instituting hiring freezes, but there's one position they can't be without: a president. Emma Whitford has the story on what institutions are doing to find a leader during a pandemic.

College students are more interconnected than previously thought, researchers found. If campuses were to reopen too early, the coronavirus could spread more quickly, Elizabeth Redden writes.

How do you teach students how to carve ice through a screen? Colleen Flaherty talked with faculty members who teach labs and hands-on subjects to see how they're faring with remote learning.

News From Elsewhere

Animals used in lab work are being euthanized as labs close down, sparking outrage from animal rights groups, The Chronicle of Higher Education reports.

Keep track of the latest state budget news, and how that affects higher ed, with this handy tool from Open Campus.

The Atlantic takes a depressing look at how this pandemic will affect younger generations for years to come.

Percolating Thoughts

This is a time when everyone has an opinion. As journalists, we try not to have opinions, but we've gathered some interesting ones from others.

Some students are demanding partial tuition refunds after being disappointed by their newly online education. This short Twitter thread delves into why online education isn't really cheaper than face-to-face instruction.

An international education expert muses on what the future of global education could look like after the pandemic.

Higher ed experts argue for the need to step up oversight of for-profit colleges while online education is the only option for students in the Hechinger Report.

Have any percolating thoughts or notice any from others? Feel free to send them our way or comment below.

We’ll continue bringing you the news you need in this crazy time. Keep sending us your questions and story ideas. We’ll get through this together.