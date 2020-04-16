Topics
New Programs: Analytics, Engineering, Geography, Health-Care Administration
April 16, 2020
- Alfred University is starting majors in data analytics and business analytics.
- Boston College is starting a major in human-centered engineering.
- Manhattan College is starting a minor in geography.
- Stockton University is starting an M.B.A. in health-care administration and leadership.
