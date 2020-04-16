Roundup: Millennials, FAFSA and artistic recreations

This week has felt rougher than most, for no real reason, so I'm going to start this by jumping right into some palate cleansers.

First, a fun diorama for your pets (though not the fluffy kind).

fuck it gecko art museum pic.twitter.com/AFkwVb1Q6y — AJP (@poolerity) April 13, 2020

Second, a freelance photographer in Philadelphia finds a way to capture the small moments, safely.

Lastly, I received a wonderful contribution to the roundup from a reader. A new Instagram account chronicles four art-loving roommates as they remake classics using only what they have in their house.

Feel free to send your own bits of fun to us.

Let’s get to the news.

A new jobs poll shows that millennials are most likely to report losing their jobs or pay in the coronavirus crisis.

Another survey found that prospective college students are worried the pandemic will force them to change their plans. One-quarter of respondents believe their college choice could change, and more than half are concerned they will have to delay their enrollment.

The percentage of people completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, was down two percentage points this April compared to last year. The most significant declines came from schools with more low-income students, who are the most likely to need financial aid to attend college.

More than 50 institutions could lose a total of $4.1 billion in revenue if college football seasons are altered or canceled.

Big budget cuts are coming to Pennsylvania, and the state's system of higher education is bracing for impact. A Republican state senator has already questioned whether all 14 state universities will remain viable after the crisis.

Here’s a quick roundup of our latest stories, in case you’ve fallen a bit behind (we don’t blame you):

Lawmakers were close to making a deal to reauthorize the Higher Education Act in February. Kery Murakami has the story on how the pandemic put that on the back burner.

More people are dying from COVID-19, including professors, Marjorie Valbrun writes. How will colleges respond?

MOOCs, equity and the fall semester ahead -- Doug Lederman considers all these things in his weekly column.

News From Elsewhere

The Chronicle of Higher Education looks at what more vulnerable college students are grappling with right now.

As classes resume in China, universities are told to keep students on campus if COVID-19 reappears, according to the South China Morning Post.

Some experts have long argued that the four-year degree model doesn't suit the modern age. A Forbes writer looks at whether coronavirus will finally upend this traditional path.

Percolating Thoughts

This is a time when everyone has an opinion. As journalists, we try not to have opinions, but we've gathered some interesting ones from others.

The Los Angeles Times' editorial board argues now is the chance for higher ed to fix its already breaking system.

Millennials are bearing the brunt of this crisis, according to one writer at The Atlantic.

In times of crisis, institutions adapt. How will things change this time? Two experts on innovation in higher ed consider the options.

Have any percolating thoughts or notice any from others? Feel free to send them our way or comment below.

We’ll continue bringing you the news you need in this crazy time. Keep sending us your questions and story ideas. We’ll get through this together.