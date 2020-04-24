We made it through another week!

Colleges are starting to make plans for the fall, states are starting to prepare for opening up and scientists are urgently yelling that this is not the end of the pandemic.

Regional accrediting agencies are asking the Education Department to extend its March guidance that allowed accreditors to waive distance education review requirements.

A survey found that parents are hesitant about sending their kids to college in the fall if the semester will be all online.

William Jewell, a private liberal arts college in Missouri, is possibly the first college to say it intends to reopen in the fall.

The University of Maine system is offering in-state tuition prices to out-of-state students affected by coronavirus-related college closures. The catch? You must be "successful" -- but there's no clear guidelines on what that means.

Dozens of major scientific organizations signed a letter supporting proposed resolutions in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate that denounce anti-Asian racism related to COVID-19.

A lot happened yesterday. Perhaps the biggest news was elite institutions refunding, or refusing, federal stimulus money after being called out by President Trump and the education secretary. Doug Lederman has the details.

Kery Murakami wrote about beauty schools, which won a lot of funding from the CARES Act -- and thus ire from advocates who oppose for-profits.

I wrote about who was disadvantaged by the formula. Hint: the colleges that serve the most vulnerable student populations.

Colleen Flaherty has a story on how faculty are approaching grading and flexibility right now.

People of color are being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and many believe they would need more education to get back in the workforce, Emma Whitford reports.

The gloves are off for admissions offices, which are pumping out deals to get students to enroll, The Hechinger Report writes.

Education Dive has a story on how career services offices are making the switch to digital.

Not all college students will get housing refunds. Those who are renting apartments from private landlords are stuck with the tab, even if they returned home to their parents, The Detroit Free Press reports.

This is a time when everyone has an opinion. As journalists, we try not to have opinions, but we've gathered some interesting ones from others.

Robert Kelchen wrote about what the coronavirus could mean for higher education on his blog.

Colleges should focus on improving the transfer experience, as students are likely to choose to stay closer to home and save money next year, according to the president of College Transfer Solutions LLC.

Emergency savings funds are part of financial literacy 101. But how long would it take Americans to actually save enough to cover one month of expenses? The answer, two opinion writers at The New York Times say, depends on how rich you are.

