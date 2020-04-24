Topics
New Programs: Sports Management, Nursing, Social Work, Counseling
April 24, 2020
- Carthage College is starting a sports management track in its master of science in business program.
- Linfield College is starting an online master of science in nursing.
- MiraCosta College is starting an associate degree for transfer and a certificate of achievement in social work and human services that is completely online.
- University of Maine at Farmington is starting a master of arts in counseling psychology with an emphasis in creative arts.
