New Programs: Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Health-Care Innovation
May 1, 2020
- Elizabethtown College is starting a major in biochemistry and molecular biology.
- Lincoln Memorial University is starting a doctor of physical therapy program.
- New York Institute of Technology is starting a doctorate in occupational therapy.
- Virginia Commonwealth University is starting a graduate certificate program in health-care innovation.
