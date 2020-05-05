Print

Newly Tenured at… Bucknell, Denison, Northwestern College, Trinity (Conn.), UMass Amherst

Bucknell University

  • Ashli Baker, classics and ancient Mediterranean studies
  • Craig Beal, mechanical engineering
  • Kelly Bickel, mathematics
  • Lara Dick, mathematics
  • Reggie Gazes, psychology and animal behavior
  • Mike Krout, chemistry
  • Kat Lecky, English
  • Alan Marchiori, computer science
  • Evan Peck, computer science
  • Deborah Sills, civil and environmental engineering
  • Jennifer Thomson, history

Denison University

  • John Davis, anthropology and sociology
  • Melissa Huerta, modern languages
  • Melanie Lott, physics and astronomy
  • Catherine Stuer, art history and visual culture
  • David White, mathematics and computer science
  • Shao-yun Yang, history

Northwestern College, in Iowa

  • Tatum Geerdes, nursing
  • Jason Lief, biblical and theological studies
  • Drew Schmidt, theater
  • Donna Van Peursem, social work

Trinity College, in Connecticut

  • Ethan Rutherford, English
  • Per Sebastian Skardal, mathematics
  • Reo Matsuzaki, political science

University of Massachusetts at Amherst

  • Ivan M. Arroyo, teacher education and curriculum studies
  • Yu Chen, biomedical engineering
  • Todd Disotell, anthropology
  • Sarah Pallas, biology
  • Anna Maria Siega-Riz, nutrition

