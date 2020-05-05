May 5, 2020
- Ashli Baker, classics and ancient Mediterranean studies
- Craig Beal, mechanical engineering
- Kelly Bickel, mathematics
- Lara Dick, mathematics
- Reggie Gazes, psychology and animal behavior
- Mike Krout, chemistry
- Kat Lecky, English
- Alan Marchiori, computer science
- Evan Peck, computer science
- Deborah Sills, civil and environmental engineering
- Jennifer Thomson, history
- John Davis, anthropology and sociology
- Melissa Huerta, modern languages
- Melanie Lott, physics and astronomy
- Catherine Stuer, art history and visual culture
- David White, mathematics and computer science
- Shao-yun Yang, history
Northwestern College, in Iowa
- Tatum Geerdes, nursing
- Jason Lief, biblical and theological studies
- Drew Schmidt, theater
- Donna Van Peursem, social work
Trinity College, in Connecticut
- Ethan Rutherford, English
- Per Sebastian Skardal, mathematics
- Reo Matsuzaki, political science
University of Massachusetts at Amherst
- Ivan M. Arroyo, teacher education and curriculum studies
- Yu Chen, biomedical engineering
- Todd Disotell, anthropology
- Sarah Pallas, biology
- Anna Maria Siega-Riz, nutrition
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Plans for fall assume professors will be willing to teach. Will they?
Professors at Ohio U say faculty cuts can't just be blamed on COVID-19
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
May 5 roundup: Reopening admissions, questions for DACA and an ode to May 4
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!