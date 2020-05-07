The new normal continues. At least CVS is doing well.

Today is a relatively short one. Let's start with some fun stuff.

The New York Times reports that llamas may be the ones to save us. Yes, llamas.

And in evidence that everything is fine, this woman in D.C. was spotted taking her pig for a nice social distancing walk. Totally normal.

Now, quickly run outside (but avoid people, and wear a mask). This morning is the peak of the "super flower moon," apparently.

On to the news.

The news was not slow yesterday, but there were more large gulps than small sips to take in. So, while we have plenty of stories today, the live updates were fewer. There are a few bits, though.

Free Application for Federal Student Aid renewals from returning college students are down nearly 5 percent compared to last year, according to federal data.

Another college is charging ahead for the fall. Tulsa Community College plans to resume in-person classes on all its campuses. But it's changing 80 percent of its courses so that students have online, online live, blended and face-to-face options.

Here’s a quick roundup of our latest stories, in case you’ve fallen a bit behind (we don’t blame you):

In the middle of *gestures wildly* everything, the Education Department published new regulations for Title IX. Greta Anderson has the details.

Greta also has a story on the often much-needed money that students are losing from canceled work-study jobs.

Chinese students who are still on American campuses have been adjusting to their quieter lives, Elizabeth Redden writes.

Doug Lederman compiled readers' responses to his recent columns in this week's edition of "Transforming Teaching & Learning" to show what people are thinking about and planning for fall.

News From Elsewhere

Hundreds of colleges have open slots for the fall term, Education Dive reports. It doesn't bode well for what will happen with enrollment in this recession.

ABC News talked to students who are homeless during this trying time.

A lot of students and parents are suing colleges for refunds right now. Forbes examines whether many will prevail.

Percolating Thoughts

This is a time when everyone has an opinion. As journalists, we try not to have opinions, but we've gathered some interesting ones from others.

Institutions are still hiring during the apocalypse. Faculty at Columbus State University in Georgia wrote down some advice in The Chronicle of Higher Education for how to make the virtual hiring process as smooth as possible.

A Baylor University professor makes the case for block scheduling in the fall.

Have any percolating thoughts or notice any from others? Feel free to send them our way or comment below.

