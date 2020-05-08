May 8, 2020
- Colonel Mark Anarumo, director and permanent professor for the Center for Character and Leadership Development at the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado, has been appointed president of Norwich University, in Vermont.
- Thomas Botzman, president of Misericordia University, in Pennsylvania, has been named president of the University of Mount Union, in Ohio.
- John R. Crooks, associate provost at Lorain County Community College, in Ohio, has been appointed vice president for academic affairs at Eastern Gateway Community College, also in Ohio.
- Michael Fischer, associate vice president at Great Bay Community College, in New Hampshire, has been selected as president of York County Community College, in Maine.
- Elizabeth L. Paul, president of Capital University, in Ohio, has been appointed president of Nazareth College, in New York.
- Suzanne Rivera, vice president for research and technology management at Case Western Reserve University, in Ohio, has been chosen as president of Macalester College, in Minnesota.
- Ana Serrano, chief digital officer of the Canadian Film Centre, in Ontario, has been chosen as president and vice chancellor of OCAD University, also in Ontario.
- Karen Soul, interim provost and dean of the college at Centenary College of Louisiana, has been appointed to the roles on a permanent basis.
- David Zietsma, vice president, external relations and enrollment, at Redeemer University College, in Ontario, has been promoted to provost and vice president, academic, there.
