New Programs: Sports Media, Public Service Leadership, Data Science, Physician Assistants, Mental Health, Health-Care Management, Business Analytics
May 11, 2020
- Fairfield University is starting a major in sports media.
- Loyola University Chicago is starting an online M.S. in public service leadership.
- Lyon College is starting a major in data science.
- North Central College is launching a master of physician assistant studies program.
- Spalding University is starting a master of arts in clinical mental health counseling.
- University of Rhode Island is starting a master's degree in health-care management.
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute is launching a master’s in business analytics degree.
