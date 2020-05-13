There's a new coronavirus relief proposal, extensions of city stay-at-home orders and some dire predictions for the fall in the news.

But first, a short break to feed your soul.

Here's a very happy story from Education Week: a teacher took home her school's 37 chicken and duck eggs, then livestreamed them hatching in her bathroom so students wouldn't miss the experience.

Restaurants may socially distance guests in the dining room once they reopen, which is a good thing. But apparently they may also add mannequins to make people feel less alone, which is a creepy thing.

If you're looking for a good noncoronavirus read, ​GQ takes you on a truly wild ride with this quarantine interview with Robert Pattinson. The photos are pretty cool, too.

Now, let’s get to the news.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the federal coronavirus task force, told Senator Lamar Alexander that the prospects of developing a vaccine that would make college students comfortable enough to return to campuses by the fall is "a bridge too far." But, he added, that doesn't mean students can't return, depending on testing availability and infection rates.

A proposal from Democrats in the House for another coronavirus relief package would include $90 billion for a state fiscal stabilization fund for education, which state governments could use for K-12 schools and public colleges and universities. The money could be used for several purposes, including personnel costs, mental health and other supports for students and staff members, and sanitation costs.

The California community college system is suing Betsy DeVos, the education secretary, for ruling that undocumented students aren't eligible for aid under the CARES Act.

Cuyahoga Community College is offering free tuition to students affected by the pandemic. The aid would last for one academic year or cover a workforce training program.

The Florida Institute of Technology is eliminating its football program due to the pandemic.

Here’s a quick roundup of our latest stories, in case you’ve fallen a bit behind (we don’t blame you):

Those who work in academic museums are worried about the future of funding, staff and the precious items of artwork themselves, Elizabeth Redden writes.

Short-term programs aimed at training students to quickly enter the workforce in a specific role got a big boost of funding from the Education Department. Lilah Burke has some insight on what that money might go toward.

Greta Anderson has the details on how colleges are protected with the new Title IX regulations.

News From Elsewhere

Education Dive has a story on how some small colleges are adapting in the age of the pandemic.

College acceptance rates might rise as institutions vie for students, CNBC reports.

The University of California system's president is recommending that campus admissions offices not require SAT or ACT tests through 2024, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Percolating Thoughts

This is a time when everyone has an opinion. As journalists, we try not to have opinions, but we've gathered some interesting ones from others.

The president and CEO of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators urges Congress to step in and define (expansively) who is eligible for CARES Act emergency student aid funds.

A higher ed expert writes in The Chronicle of Higher Education about how the coronavirus will likely change faculty life forever.

The Century Foundation wrote about how pandemic unemployment assistance could help college students.

Have any percolating thoughts or notice any from others? Feel free to send them our way or comment below.

We’ll continue bringing you the news you need in this crazy time. Keep sending us your questions and story ideas. We’ll get through this together.