May 19, 2020
- Sam Horn, executive vice president for enrollment and ministerial advancement at Bob Jones University, in South Carolina, has been chosen as president of the Master's University, in California.
- Lisa Kloppenberg, interim provost and dean of the School of Law at Santa Clara University, in California, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
- Milton C. Moreland, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Rhodes College, in Tennessee, has been appointed president of Centre College, in Kentucky.
- Gary Morris, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Glenville State College, in West Virginia, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Jack Thomas, former president of Western Illinois University, has been appointed president of Central State University, in Ohio.
- Lynn Perry Wooten, David J. Nolan Dean and Professor of Management and Organizations at Cornell University’s Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management, has been named president of Simmons University, in Massachusetts.
- S. David Wu, provost and executive vice president of George Mason University, in Virginia, has been selected as president of Baruch College, part of the City University of New York.
