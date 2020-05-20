Topics
New Programs: Counseling, Management, Sports Psychology, Creative Writing, Entrepreneurship
May 20, 2020
- Capital University is starting a master of arts in education, with a focus on clinical mental health counseling.
- Delaware Valley University is starting an online master's of arts in management and organizational leadership.
- Holy Names University, in California, is starting a master of arts in applied sport and performance psychology.
- Lawrence University is starting a major in creative writing.
- Rice University is starting a minor in entrepreneurship.
