New Programs: Counseling, Management, Sports Psychology, Creative Writing, Entrepreneurship

Scott Jaschik
May 20, 2020
  • Capital University is starting a master of arts in education, with a focus on clinical mental health counseling.
  • Delaware Valley University is starting an online master's of arts in management and organizational leadership.
  • Holy Names University, in California, is starting a master of arts in applied sport and performance psychology.
  • Lawrence University is starting a major in creative writing.
  • Rice University is starting a minor in entrepreneurship.

Scott Jaschik

