Print

Newly Tenured at… Indiana U Northwest, Lawrence, U of Alabama at Huntsville, Valdosta State

By

Scott Jaschik
May 21, 2020
Comments
 

Indiana University Northwest

  • Ming Gao, biology
  • Brandon Lee, business and economics
  • Hannah Lee, psychology
  • Cara Lewis, English

Lawrence University

  • Deanna Donohoue, chemistry
  • Jose Encarnacion, music
  • Dylan Fitz, economics
  • Jonathan Lhost, economics
  • Lavanya Murali, anthropology
  • Melissa Range, English

University of Alabama at Huntsville

  • Azita Amiri, nursing
  • Vinny Argentina, art, art history and design
  • Jeremy Fischer, philosophy
  • Yeolan Lee, marketing/management and information systems
  • Bryan Mesmer, industrial and systems engineering and engineering management
  • Chris Taylor, art, art history and design
  • Tingting Wu, civil and environmental engineering

Valdosta State University

  • Meagan Arrastía-Chisholm, human services
  • Mark Borzi, communication arts
  • Catherine Sara Bowers, reference services
  • Evelyn Davis-Walker, art and design
  • Mark McQuade, music

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 22,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Colleges Lower the Boom
on Retirement Plans
Partying Like It's 2019
Tuition Discount Rates Trend Upward

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

College Board Sued Over AP Exams

New Analysis Says Pandemic Hits Women Graduates Hardest

Law Professor in Title IX Case Leaves Marquette

Young Adults Likeliest to Change Education Plans

Academic Minute: Debt and Price as Predictors of Enrollment

Evaluating the Transition to Remote Learning

Popular Right Now

More institutions are suspending or cutting retirement plan contributions

CDC releases new guidance for colleges on reducing coronavirus spread

The student view of this spring's shift to remote learning

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

College Board Sued Over AP Exams

Survey results on '15 Fall Scenarios' suggest what students want

The rush to reopen colleges this fall ignores harsh scientific and ethical realities (opinion)

Universities determine how to enforce social distancing

How to turn this spring's remote courses into high-quality online courses for fall (opinion)

Back to Top