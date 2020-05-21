May 21, 2020
- Ming Gao, biology
- Brandon Lee, business and economics
- Hannah Lee, psychology
- Cara Lewis, English
- Deanna Donohoue, chemistry
- Jose Encarnacion, music
- Dylan Fitz, economics
- Jonathan Lhost, economics
- Lavanya Murali, anthropology
- Melissa Range, English
University of Alabama at Huntsville
- Azita Amiri, nursing
- Vinny Argentina, art, art history and design
- Jeremy Fischer, philosophy
- Yeolan Lee, marketing/management and information systems
- Bryan Mesmer, industrial and systems engineering and engineering management
- Chris Taylor, art, art history and design
- Tingting Wu, civil and environmental engineering
- Meagan Arrastía-Chisholm, human services
- Mark Borzi, communication arts
- Catherine Sara Bowers, reference services
- Evelyn Davis-Walker, art and design
- Mark McQuade, music
