Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Caldwell U, Culver-Stockton College, Hollins U, Kenyon College, Lindenwood U, Millikin U, Saint Mary's College (Ind.), Siena U, U of Maryland-College Park, U of Massachusetts-Boston

By

Doug Lederman
May 26, 2020
Comments
 
  • Mark Arant, senior fellow at the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, has been chosen as provost at Lindenwood University, in Missouri.
  • Douglas B. Palmer, provost, vice president of academic affairs and dean at Walsh University, in Ohio, has been selected as president of Culver-Stockton College, in Missouri.
  • Jeffrey A. Bowman, professor of history and associate provost at Kenyon College, in Ohio, has been promoted to provost there.
  • Katie Conboy, provost and senior vice president at Simmons University, in Massachusetts, has been named president of Saint Mary’s College, in Indiana.
  • Chris Gibson, Stanley Kaplan Distinguished Visiting Professor of American Foreign Policy at Williams College, in Massachusetts, has been appointed president of Siena College, in New Jersey.
  • Mary Dana Hinton, president of the College of Saint Benedict, in Minnesota, has been chosen as president of Hollins University, in Virginia.
  • Darryll J. Pines, dean of the A. James Clark School of Engineering at the University of Maryland at College Park, has been selected as president there.
  • James M. Reynolds, president of Wilmington College, in Ohio, has been chosen as president of Millikin University, in Illinois.
  • Marcelo Suárez-Orozco, dean of the Graduate School of Education and Information Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, has been appointed chancellor of the University of Massachusetts at Boston.
  • Matthew Whelan, vice president for university enrollment strategy and relationship development at Stony Brook University, part of the State University of New York system, has been named president of Caldwell University, in New Jersey.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 22,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A Bleak Picture
for International Enrollment
Social Scientists on COVID-19
The Value of Higher Ed Access

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Michigan Overhauls Policies for Dismissing Tenured Professors

College Presidents Say Fall Reopening Likely

Compilation on Planning for Fall 2020 and Beyond

Appeals Court Reinstates Pension Suit Against Washington U

Trump Eyes Restrictions on Foreign Student Work Program

Academic Minute: Submersible Robots and Water Quality

Popular Right Now

Colleges expect few new international students will make it to their campuses this fall

College Presidents Say Fall Reopening Likely

Social scientists on COVID-19

Experts consider how a new admissions test could change higher education

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

May 26 roundup: Testing, athletics and a special Q&A

New presidents or provosts: Caldwell Culver-Stockton Hollins Kenyon Lindenwood Maryland Millikin Sai

Michigan Overhauls Policies for Dismissing Tenured Professors

The Best Speech I Never Gave | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top