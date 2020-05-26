May 26, 2020
- Mark Arant, senior fellow at the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, has been chosen as provost at Lindenwood University, in Missouri.
- Douglas B. Palmer, provost, vice president of academic affairs and dean at Walsh University, in Ohio, has been selected as president of Culver-Stockton College, in Missouri.
- Jeffrey A. Bowman, professor of history and associate provost at Kenyon College, in Ohio, has been promoted to provost there.
- Katie Conboy, provost and senior vice president at Simmons University, in Massachusetts, has been named president of Saint Mary’s College, in Indiana.
- Chris Gibson, Stanley Kaplan Distinguished Visiting Professor of American Foreign Policy at Williams College, in Massachusetts, has been appointed president of Siena College, in New Jersey.
- Mary Dana Hinton, president of the College of Saint Benedict, in Minnesota, has been chosen as president of Hollins University, in Virginia.
- Darryll J. Pines, dean of the A. James Clark School of Engineering at the University of Maryland at College Park, has been selected as president there.
- James M. Reynolds, president of Wilmington College, in Ohio, has been chosen as president of Millikin University, in Illinois.
- Marcelo Suárez-Orozco, dean of the Graduate School of Education and Information Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, has been appointed chancellor of the University of Massachusetts at Boston.
- Matthew Whelan, vice president for university enrollment strategy and relationship development at Stony Brook University, part of the State University of New York system, has been named president of Caldwell University, in New Jersey.
