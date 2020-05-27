Print

New Programs: Learning and Design, Organizational Leadership, Exercise and Health Science, Health Administration, Cybersecurity, Public Health, Travel Technology and Analytics, Criminal Justice

By

Scott Jaschik
May 27, 2020
Comments
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 22,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A One-Day Difference
Continued Confusion Over CARES Act Money
Ramping Up for Remote Instruction

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

New Podcast Episode With Cal State's Tim White

FAFSA Renewals Down, Especially for Lower-Income Students

Dems Schedule Veto Override on Borrower Defense

Guilty Plea for Admissions Fraud, on His Own

U of San Francisco Settles AmeriCorps Fraud Allegations

Academic Minute: Linking Lead Poisoning and Food Insecurity

Popular Right Now

Will active learning be possible if colleges have physically distanced classrooms this fall?

Confusion continues over the Education Department's take on emergency aid distribution

10 Predictions for Higher Education’s Future | Leadership in Higher Education

New resources to help support faculty with quality online instruction

Purdue and Notre Dame Are Going to Open for In-Person Instruction | Just Visiting

Rules could deprive National Guard members fighting COVID-19 of education benefits

Envisioning a day in the life of the physically distanced classroom (opinion)

Should universities tap endowments in response to the budget crises brought on by the pandemic? (opi

May 27 roundup: International students, admissions tests and Betty White

Back to Top