May 27, 2020
- Bay Path University is starting a master's program in learning, design and technology.
- Bethel University, in Indiana, is starting a master of arts in organizational leadership.
- College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University are starting a major in exercise and health science.
- Hofstra University is starting an online master's of health administration.
- Kellogg Community College is starting an associate degree in cybersecurity.
- Martin Methodist College is starting a bachelor of science in public health education.
- University of Central Florida is starting an online degree in travel technology and analytics.
- University of North Georgia is starting a Ph.D. in criminal justice.
