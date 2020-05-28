May 28 roundup: NSF expansion, the National Guard and funny animals

Things are starting to reopen. The World Health Organization says the risk for reinfection of COVID-19 is unclear. A poll found that only half of Americans would get a vaccine for the virus when it becomes available.

But we'll always have animal photos. And funny animal photos.

If you're unhappy with the space background for your video chats, I just discovered that even Cheez-Its has made a foray into Zoom backgrounds.

Remember that guy who threatened to walk around beaches in a Grim Reaper costume if they opened too early? Yeah, he actually did it.

On to the news.

Purdue University’s Board of Trustees voted to adopt a fall academic calendar that will include in-person instruction from late August to late November, without the usual fall breaks. The rest of the semester will be remote. The board also approved plans to offer remote instruction for students who can't or won't return to campus.

The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities is praising the introduction of a bill in the U.S. Congress that would expand the National Science Foundation. Under the bipartisan bill called the Endless Frontiers Act, the foundation would get $100 billion over five years to increase research in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and advanced manufacturing. It would also be renamed the National Science and Technology Foundation.

Percolating Thoughts

This is a time when everyone has an opinion. As journalists, we try not to have opinions, but we've gathered some interesting ones from others.

A professor at Southwestern University provides some advice for how liberal arts colleges can survive COVID-19.

An editor at The New York Times considers whether the pandemic could be the end for admissions tests, and whether that's a good or bad thing.

The director of REACH, which aims to provide quality education for migrants and displaced communities, wrote in The Hechinger Report about how her work with refugees could inform how the U.S. implements emergency education measures in the pandemic.

