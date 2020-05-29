Print

Tenure Awarded at… Centre, Drury, Lawrence, St. Norbert

Scott Jaschik
May 29, 2020
Centre College

  • Willie Costley, Spanish
  • Patten Mahler, economics
  • Kelly O’Quin, biology
  • Bruce Rodenborn, physics
  • Iulia Sprinceana, Spanish
  • Kaelyn Wiles, sociology

Drury University

  • Justin Leinaweaver, political science and international affairs
  • Ioana Popescu, biology
  • Jennie Silva Brown, psychology
  • Ted Vaggalis, philosophy

Lawrence University

  • Deanna Donohoue, chemistry
  • Jose Encarnacion, music
  • Dylan Fitz, economics
  • Jonathan Lhost, economics
  • Lavanya Murali, anthropology
  • Melissa Range, English

St. Norbert College

  • Debbie Kupinsky, art
  • Carrie Larson, history
  • Michelle Schoenleber, psychology
  • Erica Southworth, education
  • Abby Trollinger, history

