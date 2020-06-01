Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Clark College, Everett CC, Juilliard School, Maryville College, Mitchell Hamline School of Law, Purdue U Northwest, Seton Hall U, University College London, U of the Cumberlands, Wilfrid Laurier U

By

Doug Lederman
June 1, 2020
Comments
 
  • Bryan Coker, vice president and dean of students at Goucher College, in Maryland, has been chosen as president of Maryville College, in Tennessee.
  • Emily Coleman, vice president for student services at University of the Cumberlands, in Kentucky, has been promoted to provost there.
  • Karin Edwarda, president of Portland Community College's Cascade campus, in Oregon, has been appointed president of Clark College, in Washington State.
  • Kenneth (Chris) Holford, dean of the College of Engineering and Sciences and professor of biology at Purdue University Northwest, in Indiana, has been promoted to provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs there.
  • Cathy Leaker, dean of faculty at City University of New York's Kingsborough Community College, has been named vice president of instruction at Everett Community College, in Washington State.
  • Adam Meyer, director of the Music Division and deputy dean of the college at the Juilliard School, in New York, has been promoted to provost there.
  • Anthony S. Niedwiecki, dean and professor of law at Golden Gate University School of Law, in California, has been chosen as president and dean at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, in Minnesota.
  • Katia Passerini, Lesley H. and William L. Collins Distinguished Chair and Dean of the Lesley H. and William L. Collins College of Professional Studies at St. John's University, in New York, has been named provost and executive vice president at Seton Hall University, in New Jersey.
  • Michael Spence, vice chancellor of the University of Sydney, in Australia, has been selected as president and provost at University College London, in Britain.
  • Anthony Vannelli, provost and vice president, academic, at the University of Saskatchewan, has been appointed as provost and vice president, academic, at Wilfrid Laurier University, in Ontario.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 22,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Colleges Woo Students
With Bargain Tuition Rates
Pausing Grad Admissions
A Winning Plan and a Major Letdown

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

College Leaders Respond to Death of George Floyd

Trump Proclamation Bars Entry of Certain Chinese Students

Black Instructor Quits Liberty Over President's Tweets

Borrower-Defense Rule Saved by Trump Veto but Still Faces Fight in Court

University Wellness Plans Don't Work So Well

Higher Ed Groups Ask Congress for Billions

Popular Right Now

Colleges counter looming enrollment declines with tuition bargains

Author discusses new book on merit and higher education

ACT replaces leader; College Board accused of irregular registrations for SAT

College Leaders Respond to Death of George Floyd

Some departments plan on suspending or limiting graduate cohorts for a year or longer, to free up ti

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Brown University cuts 11 varsity sports

To survive in a post-pandemic world, colleges must rethink their value proposition now (opinion)

Trump administration reportedly considers restrictions on foreign student work program

Back to Top