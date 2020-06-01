June 1, 2020
- Bryan Coker, vice president and dean of students at Goucher College, in Maryland, has been chosen as president of Maryville College, in Tennessee.
- Emily Coleman, vice president for student services at University of the Cumberlands, in Kentucky, has been promoted to provost there.
- Karin Edwarda, president of Portland Community College's Cascade campus, in Oregon, has been appointed president of Clark College, in Washington State.
- Kenneth (Chris) Holford, dean of the College of Engineering and Sciences and professor of biology at Purdue University Northwest, in Indiana, has been promoted to provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs there.
- Cathy Leaker, dean of faculty at City University of New York's Kingsborough Community College, has been named vice president of instruction at Everett Community College, in Washington State.
- Adam Meyer, director of the Music Division and deputy dean of the college at the Juilliard School, in New York, has been promoted to provost there.
- Anthony S. Niedwiecki, dean and professor of law at Golden Gate University School of Law, in California, has been chosen as president and dean at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, in Minnesota.
- Katia Passerini, Lesley H. and William L. Collins Distinguished Chair and Dean of the Lesley H. and William L. Collins College of Professional Studies at St. John's University, in New York, has been named provost and executive vice president at Seton Hall University, in New Jersey.
- Michael Spence, vice chancellor of the University of Sydney, in Australia, has been selected as president and provost at University College London, in Britain.
- Anthony Vannelli, provost and vice president, academic, at the University of Saskatchewan, has been appointed as provost and vice president, academic, at Wilfrid Laurier University, in Ontario.
