June 2 roundup: Statements on George Floyd, athletics cuts and more

We're dealing with a lot more than a public health crisis right now, and it would be wrong to pretend otherwise.

There will be no palate cleansers today, because I don't think there is anything that could wash away the pain from the past week. As a reporter, I can't say any more than that.

To the news.

We are no longer doing live updates. The breaking news has slowed down, so we'll continue to cover this pandemic and its effects on higher education through our usual mediums of news articles and Quick Takes. Because live updates are gone, I'll be condensing our latest news into one section. Here's what you may have missed since Friday.

College leaders are releasing statements and social media posts as cities across America erupt in protest of the police killing of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis, Lilah Burke reports. We published a full story on this issue today.

Lilah also has a brief story on a black professor who quit his part-time job teaching online courses at Liberty University after a controversial tweet from Jerry Falwell Jr., Liberty's president.

​Emma Whitford wrote about some colleges' new tuition bargains spurred by the pandemic, which seem to be helping to drive enrollment.

Some social science departments are suspending graduate admissions to free up money for students affected by the pandemic. Colleen Flaherty has the details, as well as information on the pushback.

The ACT and SAT have not been having a good few weeks. Scott Jaschik reports on the latest upsets in the testing world.

Greta Anderson reports on major cuts to athletics at Brown University, and how athletes are responding.

News From Elsewhere

The Tampa Bay Times reported on how the varied decisions on whether to let student athletes start practicing likely will lead to an unfair football season.

Experts spoke with EdSurge about how colleges can help the newly unemployed.

Education Dive explored whether better data on credentials could help states bounce back from the pandemic-induced recession more quickly.

Percolating Thoughts

This is a time when everyone has an opinion. As journalists, we try not to have opinions, but we've gathered some interesting ones from others.

Two of our bloggers wrote about what higher ed needs to do now to support its students of color during this time, and beyond the fall.

The president of Wesleyan University wrote in The Chronicle of Higher Education about how people shouldn't be so quick to believe those who say online-only education will dominate the future of higher ed.

Have any percolating thoughts or notice any from others? Feel free to send them our way or comment below.

We’ll continue bringing you the news you need in this crazy time. Keep sending us your questions and story ideas. We’ll get through this together.