Many people have told me that they enjoy these roundups because they are quick to digest but also include some fun and happy news to take the edge off all the bad news stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

But I can't really muster up that optimism right now. I live in D.C., and a lot is happening outside my front door. Instead of a funny animal photo, I would like to use this space today to encourage people to read the news (from varied sources) and make a difference in whatever way you think is right. ​

To the news.

Lindsay McKenzie reported on college leaders' statements in response to the police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, and the subsequent protests that have swept the country.

I wrote about community colleges' struggle with distributing aid from the federal CARES Act due to the lack of guidance.

Faculty members at Franklin & Marshall College are concerned about academic freedom for a program the college plans to offer in Shanghai for Chinese students who may not be able to travel to the U.S. due to the pandemic, Elizabeth Redden reports.​

News From Elsewhere

The Bond Buyer spoke with a higher ed expert on what could happen to colleges' finances in the short term due to the pandemic.

The Chronicle of Higher Education has a story on how some colleges are scrambling to become big players in the online learning space.

Education Dive reports on what career services departments are planning to do in the fall.

Percolating Thoughts

This is a time when everyone has an opinion. As journalists, we try not to have opinions, but we've gathered some interesting ones from others.

A professor and doctoral candidate argue that more colleges should be divesting from using local police forces.

Two professors argue in Politico that states, and not individual institutions, should decide when college campuses can reopen.

A professor at Arizona State University wrote in AZCentral.com about how her class thrived after being rushed to remote learning due to COVID-19.

We’ll continue bringing you the news you need in this crazy time. Keep sending us your questions and story ideas. We’ll get through this together.