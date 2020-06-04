Topics

Print

New Programs: Finance, Narrative Medicine, Leadership, Nursing, 3-D Studies, Global Education

By

Scott Jaschik
June 4, 2020
Comments
 
  • Assumption College is starting a B.A. in finance.
  • Bay Path University is starting a certificate in narrative medicine.
  • Drury University is starting a master's degree in integrative leadership.
  • Iona College is starting a B.S. in nursing.
  • New England College is launching a new bachelor of fine arts in 3-D studies.
  • SIT Graduate Institute is starting an Ed.D. in global education.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 22,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Saying the Wrong Thing
Community College Systems
to Review Police Training
Small Colleges Partner With Hospitals
for Testing and Tracing

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Enrollments Could Rise While Tuition Revenue Falls, Moody’s Says

Democrats Urge $1 Billion for Students' Internet Access

Michigan State Refuses to Pay Ransom to Hackers

SUNY Chancellor Named Next Ohio State President

Alumni Lack Confidence in Sexual Assault Investigations

Academic Minute: Traveling and Disease Outbreaks

Popular Right Now

Professor resigns after criticizing protesters and another faces calls for his termination

Envisioning a day in the life of a faculty member on campus this fall (opinion)

Small colleges sign deals with local hospitals to bring coronavirus testing, tracing services to cam

Community college systems in Virginia, California to review law enforcement training

Enrollments Could Rise While Tuition Revenue Falls, Moody’s Says

Lawyers explain the many legal issues colleges could face whether they reopen or not

SUNY Chancellor Named Next Ohio State President

Q&A with incoming and outgoing heads of the Northeast's regional accreditor

June 4 roundup: Making sense of recent events, liabilities and some rays of light

Back to Top