New Programs: Finance, Narrative Medicine, Leadership, Nursing, 3-D Studies, Global Education
June 4, 2020
- Assumption College is starting a B.A. in finance.
- Bay Path University is starting a certificate in narrative medicine.
- Drury University is starting a master's degree in integrative leadership.
- Iona College is starting a B.S. in nursing.
- New England College is launching a new bachelor of fine arts in 3-D studies.
- SIT Graduate Institute is starting an Ed.D. in global education.
