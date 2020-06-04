Coronavirus News Roundup for June 4
Everything you need to know for Thursday about higher ed and the coronavirus in one easy-to-read package.
The world -- or at least, the U.S. -- is still a maelstrom.
I've been hesitant to include any palate cleansers in the past few roundups. Not much has changed since I made the decision to take a break. But it's important to continue looking for the light in times like this if you are fighting for things like justice and change. Everyone needs to take some moments to smile.
I don't have it in me to go searching for happy things right now. But I did get this nice piece of news sent to my inbox.
Excelencia in Education, a nonprofit aimed at improving Latinx student success, will be hosting a campaign to help Latinx students celebrate their graduations after a virtual spring semester.
And here's a delightful story on people in New Orleans growing their own food, complete with a photo of a chicken in the driver's seat.
To the news.
Colleen Flaherty talked with academics about what recent events -- George Floyd's death, nationwide protests, police brutality -- mean for our future.
Two Atlanta police officers were fired for forcibly removing two black college students from their car, tasing them and arresting them without explanation, Greta Anderson reports.
College leaders have been calling for liability protection to protect them if they reopen campuses in the fall. Kery Murakami explored whether that is the right thing to do.
Lindsay McKenzie and Emma Whitford teamed up to report on just exactly what kind of lawsuits colleges may face come the fall.
A professor talked with Doug Lederman about the ups and downs of trying to help faculty members improve during a pandemic.
News From Elsewhere
Consumer advocates are asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Vemo Education, an income-sharing company, Education Dive reports.
Football players have already started testing positive for COVID-19 at Oklahoma State University, CBS Sports reports.
A local news station reports on a new scam targeting college students during the pandemic.
Percolating Thoughts
This is a time when everyone has an opinion. As journalists, we try not to have opinions, but we've gathered some interesting ones from others.
The president of Dillard University calls for an end to statements and the start of action.
An associate professor of labor studies at Rutgers University wrote for The Chronicle of Higher Education about the need for higher education to lead with its values.
Have any percolating thoughts or notice any from others? Feel free to send them our way or comment below.
We’ll continue bringing you the news you need in this crazy time. Keep sending us your questions and story ideas. We’ll get through this together.
Read more by
June 4 roundup: Making sense of recent events, liabilities and some rays of light - Jun 46 hours 10 min ago
Lawyers explain the many legal issues colleges could face whether they reopen or not - Jun 32 hours 23 min ago
How a new, one-person teaching center is navigating a moment of peril and opportunity - Jun 3June 3, 2020
Envisioning a day in the life of a faculty member on campus this fall (opinion) - Jun 3June 3, 2020
-
- 1 of 88
- ›
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Professor resigns after criticizing protesters and another faces calls for his termination
Envisioning a day in the life of a faculty member on campus this fall (opinion)
Small colleges sign deals with local hospitals to bring coronavirus testing, tracing services to cam
Community college systems in Virginia, California to review law enforcement training
Enrollments Could Rise While Tuition Revenue Falls, Moody’s Says
Lawyers explain the many legal issues colleges could face whether they reopen or not
SUNY Chancellor Named Next Ohio State President
Q&A with incoming and outgoing heads of the Northeast's regional accreditor
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!