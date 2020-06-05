June 5, 2020
- Marcias Martinez, mechanical and aeronautical engineering
- Tania Carrasquillo Hernández, global languages and cultural studies
- Virlena Crosley, business
- Leonard Finkelman, philosophy
- Jamie Friedman, English
- Andrea Reinkemeyer, music
- Brittany Teahan, economics
- Olivia Aguilar, environmental studies
- Riché J. Daniel Barnes, gender studies
- Thomas Ciufo, music
- Naomi Darling, sustainable architecture
- Nina Emery, philosophy
- Kerstin Nordstrom, physics
- Heather Pon-Barry, computer science
- Jared Schwartzer, psychology and education
- Jennifer Wallace Jacoby, psychology and education
- James Blakemore, chemistry
- Juan Bravo Suarez, chemical and petroleum engineering
- Samuel Brody, religious studies
- Patrizio Ceccagnoli, French, Francophone and Italian studies
- Josephine Chandler, molecular biosciences
- Geng Chen, mathematics
- Brad Cokelet, philosophy
- Masoud Darabi, civil, environmental and architectural engineering
- Niki den Nieuwenboer, business
- Joseph Erba, journalism
- Huazhen Fang, mechanical engineering
- Teri Finneman, journalism
- Ryan Funk, pharmacy practice
- Daniel Hernandez, mathematics
- Alexandra Kondyli, civil, environmental and architectural engineering
- Ari Linden, German studies
- Brian Lines, civil, environmental and architectural engineering
- Noah McLean, geology
- Ashley Muddiman, communication studies
- Jennifer Raff, anthropology
- Angela Rathmel, libraries
- Colin Roust, music
- Joanna Slusky, molecular biosciences and computational biology
- Matthew Smith, music
- Maya Stiller, history of art
- Keith Van de Riet, architecture
- Guanghui Wang, electrical engineering and computer science
- Carolyn Watson, music
- Emily Witt, mathematics
- Joslyn Barnhart Trager, government
- Anthony Keats, economics
- Andrew Quintman, religion
- Michael Slowik, film studies
- Takeshi Watanabe, East Asian studies
