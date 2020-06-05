Print

Newly Tenured… at Clarkson, Linfield, Mount Holyoke, U of Kansas, Wesleyan

By

Scott Jaschik
June 5, 2020
Comments
 

Clarkson University

  • Marcias Martinez, mechanical and aeronautical engineering

Linfield College

  • Tania Carrasquillo Hernández, global languages and cultural studies
  • Virlena Crosley, business
  • Leonard Finkelman, philosophy
  • Jamie Friedman, English
  • Andrea Reinkemeyer, music
  • Brittany Teahan, economics

Mount Holyoke College

  • Olivia Aguilar, environmental studies
  • Riché J. Daniel Barnes, gender studies
  • Thomas Ciufo, music
  • Naomi Darling, sustainable architecture
  • Nina Emery, philosophy
  • Kerstin Nordstrom, physics
  • Heather Pon-Barry, computer science
  • Jared Schwartzer, psychology and education
  • Jennifer Wallace Jacoby, psychology and education

University of Kansas

  • James Blakemore, chemistry
  • Juan Bravo Suarez, chemical and petroleum engineering
  • Samuel Brody, religious studies
  • Patrizio Ceccagnoli, French, Francophone and Italian studies
  • Josephine Chandler, molecular biosciences
  • Geng Chen, mathematics
  • Brad Cokelet, philosophy
  • Masoud Darabi, civil, environmental and architectural engineering
  • Niki den Nieuwenboer, business
  • Joseph Erba, journalism
  • Huazhen Fang, mechanical engineering
  • Teri Finneman, journalism
  • Ryan Funk, pharmacy practice
  • Daniel Hernandez, mathematics
  • Alexandra Kondyli, civil, environmental and architectural engineering
  • Ari Linden, German studies
  • Brian Lines, civil, environmental and architectural engineering
  • Noah McLean, geology
  • Ashley Muddiman, communication studies
  • Jennifer Raff, anthropology
  • Angela Rathmel, libraries
  • Colin Roust, music
  • Joanna Slusky, molecular biosciences and computational biology
  • Matthew Smith, music
  • Maya Stiller, history of art
  • Keith Van de Riet, architecture
  • Guanghui Wang, electrical engineering and computer science
  • Carolyn Watson, music
  • Emily Witt, mathematics

Wesleyan University

  • Joslyn Barnhart Trager, government
  • Anthony Keats, economics
  • Andrew Quintman, religion
  • Michael Slowik, film studies
  • Takeshi Watanabe, East Asian studies

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 22,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Students' Hateful Speech Results in Rescinded Acceptance
Birding While Black
Students Demand Campuses Cut Ties With Police

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Troy University Suspends Police Chief After Facebook Post Blaming Floyd for Own Death

Professor Denounces ‘Black Privilege’

Syracuse to Test Sewage for Coronavirus

Attorneys General Sue DeVos, Education Department Over Title IX Rule

Cal Lutheran Will Give Credit to All AP Test Takers

Brown TAs and RAs Ink First Contract

Popular Right Now

Students' admission rescinded in response to racist online speech

Professor resigns after criticizing protesters and another faces calls for his termination

Envisioning a day in the life of a faculty member on campus this fall (opinion)

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Black birders week

Professor Denounces ‘Black Privilege’

Students demand universities break ties with local police but few have

Republicans encourage campuses to reopen; Democrats want safeguards

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Back to Top