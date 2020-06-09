Topics
New Programs: Finance, Biology, Data Analytics, Data Science
June 9, 2020
- Florida International University is starting an online master of science in finance.
- Hilbert College is starting a bachelor of arts in biology.
- University of North Texas is offering graduate and undergraduate online certificates in data analytics.
- University of Texas at Austin is starting an online master's degree in data science.
- Youngstown State University is starting graduate and undergraduate certificates in data analytics.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Colleges continue announcing plans for a fall amid pandemic
Colleges should offer students and faculty a choice of two out of three semesters during which to re
Private colleges report vastly different circumstances in admissions this year
Students organize for racial justice on campus and off
ASU Rescinds Offer to Dean Amid Racism Allegations
The MCAT should be optional (opinion)
To defeat systemic racism, institutions must fully integrate truly diverse subject matter into requi
With Strategy, Community Colleges Could Win This Fall
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!