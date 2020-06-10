June 10, 2020
- Kimberly Allen, assistant vice president for academic affairs at Maryville University, in Missouri, has been named vice president for academic affairs at the College of Saint Mary, in Nebraska.
- Reuben E. Brigety II, dean of the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University, in Washington, D.C., has been appointed vice chancellor and president of the University of the South, in Tennessee.
- Sandra J. Doran, president of Salem Academy and College, in North Carolina, has been chosen as president of Bay Path University, in Massachusetts.
- Laura Hartley, associate provost for student academic success and dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at George Fox University, in Oregon, has been chosen as provost of Seattle Pacific University, in Washington.
- Scott McDowell, vice president for student life at Abilene Christian University, in Texas, has been appointed president of Lubbock Christian University, also in Texas.
- Kerry N. Prather, acting president at Franklin College, in Indiana, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Linda Scherr, acting vice president for academic affairs at Middlesex County College, in New Jersey, has been selected for the job on a permanent basis.
- Scott Sprenger, dean of the College of Arts & Humanities at Weber State University, in Utah, has been appointed president of the American University of Rome, in Italy.
- Aondover Tarhule, vice provost and dean of the Graduate School at Binghamton University, part of the State University of New York, has been chosen as vice president for academic affairs and provost at Illinois State University.
- Gregory Washington, dean of the Henry Samueli School of Engineering at the University of California, Irvine, has been appointed president of George Mason University, in Virginia.
