June 11, 2020
- Cameron Anderson, theater arts
- Eva Bellin, Myra and Robert Kraft Professor of Arab Politics
- Sandra Cha, organizational behavior
- Olivier Bernardi, mathematics
- Erin Gee, music
- Angela Gutchess, psychology
- Jennifer Gutsell, psychology
- Matthew Headrick, physics
- Lynn Kaye, Rabbinic literature and thought
- Isaac Krauss, chemistry
- Adrianne Krstansky, professor of theater arts
- Pascal Menoret, Renée and Lester Crown Professor of Modern Middle East Studies
- Hannah Weiss Muller, history
- Timothy Street, biochemistry
- David Allen, biology
- Christopher Andrews, computer science
- Brandon Baird, Luso-Hispanic studies and linguistics
- Eilat Glikman, physics
- Robert Moeller, psychology
- Clarissa Parker, psychology and neuroscience
- Nicolas Poppe, Luso-Hispanic studies
- Erin Sassin, history of art and architecture
- AnGayle (AJ) Vasiliou, chemistry and biochemistry
- Cermetrius Bohannon, School of Architecture and Design
- Jonathan Boreyko, mechanical engineering
- Katie Carmichael, English
- Thidapat (Tam) Chantem, electrical and computer engineering
- John Chappell, biomedical engineering and mechanics
- Cheng Chen, mining and minerals engineering
- Xi Chen, industrial and systems engineering
- Shengfeng Cheng, physics
- Nicholas Copeland, sociology
- Olivier Coutier-Delgosha, aerospace and ocean engineering
- Kristy Daniels, dairy science
- Robert Davidson, accounting and information systems
- Meaghan Dee, School of Visual Arts
- Michael Flessner, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences
- Ryan Gerdes, electrical and computer engineering
- Carmen Gitre, history
- Jacob Grohs, engineering education
- Dennis Halpin, history
- Steven Hankey, School of Public and International Affairs
- Samantha Harden, human nutrition, foods and exercise
- Shunsaku Horiuchi, physics
- Michael Horning, communication
- Estrella Johnson, mathematics
- Leah Johnson, statistics
- Ayman Karim, chemical engineering
- Young Teck Kim, sustainable biomaterials
- Nathan Lau, industrial and systems engineering
- Jung Eun Lee, apparel, housing and resource management
- Walter Lee Jr., engineering education
- Song Li, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences
- Guoliang (Greg) Liu, chemistry
- Kurt Luther, computer science
- Daniel McLaughlin, forest resources and environmental conservation
- Hillary Mehl, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences
- Jennifer Munson, biomedical engineering and mechanics
- Sterling Nesbitt, geosciences
- Vinh Nguyen, physics
- Mizuho Nita, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences
- Christopher (Aaron) Noble, mining and minerals engineering
- Besnik Pula, political science
- Sharath Raghvendra, computer science
- Claire Robbins, School of Education
- Jason (Micah) Roos, sociology
- Ashley Shew, science, technology and society
- James Smyth, biological sciences
- Bhuvana Srinivasan, aerospace and ocean engineering
- Divya Srinivasan, industrial and systems engineering
- Sarah Stein, accounting and information systems
- Amanda Stewart, food science and technology
- Ryan Stewart, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences
- Laura Strawn, food science and technology
- Brian Thorsett, School of Performing Arts
- David Townsend, management
- Abby Walker, English
- Kevin Wang, aerospace and ocean engineering
- Anna-Katherine Ward, management
- Brandi Watkins, communication
- Robin White, animal and poultry science
- Heng Xiao, aerospace and ocean engineering
- Hongliang Xin, chemical engineering
- Haibo Zeng, electrical and computer engineering
- Yizheng Zhu, electrical and computer engineering
