New Programs: Security Studies, Business, Physics, Management, Organizational Leadership, African American Studies
June 16, 2020
- Empire State College of the State University of New York is launching an online bachelor's degree in security studies.
- Moravian College is starting an online M.B.A.
- Northwestern College, in Iowa, is starting majors in biophysics and physics education.
- Purdue University is starting online master's programs in human resource management and global supply chain management.
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is starting a bachelor of arts degree program in human organizational leadership and development.
- Western Carolina University is starting a minor in African American studies.
