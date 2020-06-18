Print

New Presidents or Provosts: DePauw U, East Central CC, George Fox U, Ivy Tech CC-Evansville, Lebanon Valley College, Notre Dame College, U of South Carolina, U of Wyoming

  • Brent Gregory, vice president for student affairs at Southwest Mississippi Community College, has been chosen as president of East Central Community College.
  • James M. MacLaren, provost of Saint Xavier University, in Illinois, has been chosen as president of Lebanon Valley College, in Pennsylvania.
  • J. Michael Pressimone, president of Fontbonne University, in Missouri, has been appointed president of Notre Dame College, in Ohio.
  • Andrea Scott, dean and professor of marketing at the Jabs School of Business at California Baptist University, has been appointed provost of George Fox University, in Oregon.
  • Edward Seidel, vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois system, has been selected as president of the University of Wyoming.
  • William F. Tate IV, dean of the graduate school and vice provost for graduate education at Washington University in St. Louis, in Missouri, has been named executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at the University of South Carolina.
  • Daniela Vidal, vice president of operations at Vidal Plastics, has been appointed chancellor of the Evansville campus of Ivy Tech Community College, in Indiana.
  • Lori S. White, vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis, in Missouri, has been named president of DePauw University, in Indiana.

