Newly Tenured… at Arkansas State, Hamilton

Scott Jaschik
June 19, 2020
Arkansas State University

  • Christina Akbari, communication disorders
  • Manu Bhandari, strategic communication
  • Shanon Brantley, communication disorders
  • Kellie Buford, history
  • Brook Fluker, aquatic ecology
  • Matthew D. Hill, finance
  • Sharon D. James, management
  • Lisa Rice, mathematics education
  • Joseph Rukus, sociology
  • Edward Salo, history

Hamilton College

  • Anne Feltovich, classics
  • Siobhan Robinson, psychology
  • Pavitra Sundar, literature and creative writing
  • Andrea Townsend, biology

