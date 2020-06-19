June 19, 2020
- Christina Akbari, communication disorders
- Manu Bhandari, strategic communication
- Shanon Brantley, communication disorders
- Kellie Buford, history
- Brook Fluker, aquatic ecology
- Matthew D. Hill, finance
- Sharon D. James, management
- Lisa Rice, mathematics education
- Joseph Rukus, sociology
- Edward Salo, history
- Anne Feltovich, classics
- Siobhan Robinson, psychology
- Pavitra Sundar, literature and creative writing
- Andrea Townsend, biology
