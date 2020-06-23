Topics
New Programs: Game and Computer Arts, Medical Assistants, Finance, Athletic Training, Cannabis Control, Advocacy and Analysis, Environmental Science, Public Health, Economic Policy, Bilingual Journalism, Music M.B.A., International Relations
June 23, 2020
- Albertus Magnus College is starting a new major in game and computer arts.
- Diné College is introducing a certificate program for medical assistants.
- Drew University is starting a bachelor of science in finance.
- Eastern Michigan University is starting a master of public health degree.
- Emporia State University is starting a graduate program in athletic training.
- Excelsior College is starting a graduate certificate in cannabis control.
- Hilbert College is starting a bachelor of arts in advocacy and social justice and a bachelor of science in intelligence and data analysis.
- Houghton College is starting an undergraduate major in environmental science.
- Midway University is starting a bachelor of science in public health.
- Pace University is starting an M.S. in applied quantitative economic analysis and policy.
- University of Arizona is starting a master of arts in bilingual journalism.
- University of North Texas is starting an M.B.A. in music.
- University of West Florida is starting an M.A. in international affairs.
