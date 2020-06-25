Print

Tenure Awarded at… Central, Kalamazoo, Stetson, West Texas A&M

Scott Jaschik
June 25, 2020
Central College, in Iowa

  • C. D. Adamson, theater
  • Sara Shuger Fox, exercise science

Kalamazoo College

  • Justin Berry, political science
  • Beau Bothwell, music
  • Shanna Salinas, English

Stetson University

  • Rachel Core, sociology
  • Joshua Eckroth, computer science
  • Asal Johnson, public health
  • Danielle Lindner, psychology
  • John Lychner, music education
  • Anne E. Mullins, law
  • Ben Tanner, environmental science
  • Jessica West, finance
  • Petros Xanthopoulos, decision and information sciences
  • Daniil Zavlunov, music history

West Texas A&M University

  • Bill Ambrose, mathematics
  • Daniel Bloom, philosophy
  • Beth Garcia, education
  • Crystal Hughes, education
  • Brian Ingrassia, history
  • Ryan Mattson, economics
  • Kelly McCauley, management
  • Ashley Pinkham, psychology

Scott Jaschik

