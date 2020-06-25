June 25, 2020
Central College, in Iowa
- C. D. Adamson, theater
- Sara Shuger Fox, exercise science
- Justin Berry, political science
- Beau Bothwell, music
- Shanna Salinas, English
- Rachel Core, sociology
- Joshua Eckroth, computer science
- Asal Johnson, public health
- Danielle Lindner, psychology
- John Lychner, music education
- Anne E. Mullins, law
- Ben Tanner, environmental science
- Jessica West, finance
- Petros Xanthopoulos, decision and information sciences
- Daniil Zavlunov, music history
- Bill Ambrose, mathematics
- Daniel Bloom, philosophy
- Beth Garcia, education
- Crystal Hughes, education
- Brian Ingrassia, history
- Ryan Mattson, economics
- Kelly McCauley, management
- Ashley Pinkham, psychology
