New Presidents or Provosts: Bradley U, Central Washington U, College of Southern Idaho, College of the Rockies, Linn-Benton CC, North Hennepin CC, U of Notre Dame

Doug Lederman
June 26, 2020
  • Lisa Avery, president of the Sylvania campus of Portland Community College, in Oregon, has been appointed president of Linn-Benton Community College, also in Oregon.
  • L. Dean Fisher, provost at Corning Community College, part of the State University of New York system, has been chosen as president of the College of Southern Idaho.
  • Rolando García, president of the Judson A. Samuels South Campus and vice provost of academic resources at Broward College, in Florida, has been named president of North Hennepin Community College, in Minnesota.
  • Michelle DenBeste, dean of the College of Social Sciences at California State University at Fresno, has been appointed provost/vice president of academic and student life at Central Washington University.
  • Marie Lynn Miranda, former provost and a professor of statistics at Rice University, in Texas, has been appointed Charles and Jill Fischer Provost at the University of Notre Dame, in Indiana.
  • Stephen Standifird, dean of the Lacy School of Business at Butler University, in Indiana, has been appointed president of Bradley University, in Illinois.
  • Paul Vogt, president of Red River College, in Manitoba, has been selected as president of College of the Rockies, in British Columbia.

