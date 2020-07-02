Topics
New Programs: Real Estate, Law, Biology, Cybersecurity, Urban Planning, Rehabilitation, Sustainable Development
July 2, 2020
- Chapman University is starting an M.S. in real estate.
- Cornell University is starting a master of science in legal studies.
- Dordt University is starting a public health emphasis for biology majors and a new agriculture/biology education major.
- Fairfield University is starting an M.S. in cybersecurity.
- Rowan University is starting an M.S. in urban and regional planning.
- Spalding University is offering a new graduate certificate and postprofessional doctoral track in upper-extremity rehabilitation.
- University of Vermont is starting a Ph.D. in sustainable development policy, economics and governance
