July 7, 2020
- Loka Ashwood, agricultural economics and rural sociology
- Hannah Baggett, educational foundations, leadership and technology
- Elizabeth Benson, theater
- Jeffrey Coleman, entomology and plant pathology
- Michael Cook, curriculum and teaching
- Leslie Cordie, educational foundations, leadership and technology
- Anton Disclafani, English
- Melanie Duffey, consumer and design sciences
- Jonathan Fisk, political science
- Guy Harrison, music
- Lei Huang, management
- Alana Jacobson, entomology and plant pathology
- Alisha Jones, communication disorders
- Il Kim, School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture
- Bridgett King, political science
- Thorsten Knappenberger, crop, oil and environmental sciences
- Jaclyn Koopmann, management
- Marcelo Kuroda, physics
- Tom Leathem, School of Building Science
- Jeremy Mackey, management
- Emily McGlohn, School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture
- Ruiqing Miao, agricultural economics and rural sociology
- Jennifer Panizzi, anatomy, physiology and pharmacology
- Imran Rahman, nutrition, dietetics and hospitality management
- Monika Raj, chemistry and biochemistry
- Natalia Ruiz-Junco, sociology, anthropology and social work
- Mark Schall, industrial and system engineering
- Elay Shech, philosophy
- Tao Shu, computer science and software engineering
- Haruka Wada, biological sciences
- Yi Wang, biosystems engineering
- Matthew Waters, crop, soil and environmental sciences
- Daniel Wells, horticulture
- Suzanne Woods-Groves, special education, rehabilitation and counseling
- Sarah Zohdy, School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences
Pacific University, in Oregon
- Lauren Chan, natural sciences
- Theresa Lafavor, psychology
- Alison McLellan, physician assistant studies
- Brent Norris, physician assistant studies
- Joanne Odden, natural sciences
- Caroline Ooley, optometry
- Andrew Saultz, education and leadership
- Jon Talebreza-May, social sciences
- Chris Templeton, natural sciences
- Marcus Welsh, arts and humanities
- Ruth Zúñiga, psychology
- Lori Cooper, education
- Thomas Franko, pharmacy
- Jonathan Kuiken, history
- Jon Liebetrau, performing arts
- Blake Mackesy, education
- Patricia Sweeney, nursing
- Joyce Victor, nursing
- Shaokang (Ken) Wang, finance
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Department of Homeland Security rule bans international students from online-only instruction models
Coronavirus roundup: More universities announce plans for largely online fall terms
The Coming Fall Crisis | Leadership in Higher Education
Tenure Is Dead: Pandemic Edition | Just Visiting
Are those deciding whether to reopen campuses this fall facing the same risks as everyone else? (opi
Connecticut college system to use reserve funds for tuition-free community college program
A Childcare Conundrum | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Cornell researchers say in-person semester for university safer than online one
Where ‘Generals Die in Bed’ Gets Online Education Wrong | Learning Innovation
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »