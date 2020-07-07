Print

Newly Tenured… at Auburn, Pacific, Wilkes

Scott Jaschik
July 7, 2020
 

Auburn University

  • Loka Ashwood, agricultural economics and rural sociology
  • Hannah Baggett, educational foundations, leadership and technology
  • Elizabeth Benson, theater
  • Jeffrey Coleman, entomology and plant pathology
  • Michael Cook, curriculum and teaching
  • Leslie Cordie, educational foundations, leadership and technology
  • Anton Disclafani, English
  • Melanie Duffey, consumer and design sciences
  • Jonathan Fisk, political science
  • Guy Harrison, music
  • Lei Huang, management
  • Alana Jacobson, entomology and plant pathology
  • Alisha Jones, communication disorders
  • Il Kim, School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture
  • Bridgett King, political science
  • Thorsten Knappenberger, crop, oil and environmental sciences
  • Jaclyn Koopmann, management
  • Marcelo Kuroda, physics
  • Tom Leathem, School of Building Science
  • Jeremy Mackey, management
  • Emily McGlohn, School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture
  • Ruiqing Miao, agricultural economics and rural sociology
  • Jennifer Panizzi, anatomy, physiology and pharmacology
  • Imran Rahman, nutrition, dietetics and hospitality management
  • Monika Raj, chemistry and biochemistry
  • Natalia Ruiz-Junco, sociology, anthropology and social work
  • Mark Schall, industrial and system engineering
  • Elay Shech, philosophy
  • Tao Shu, computer science and software engineering
  • Haruka Wada, biological sciences
  • Yi Wang, biosystems engineering
  • Matthew Waters, crop, soil and environmental sciences
  • Daniel Wells, horticulture
  • Suzanne Woods-Groves, special education, rehabilitation and counseling
  • Sarah Zohdy, School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences

Pacific University, in Oregon

  • Lauren Chan, natural sciences
  • Theresa Lafavor, psychology
  • Alison McLellan, physician assistant studies
  • Brent Norris, physician assistant studies
  • Joanne Odden, natural sciences
  • Caroline Ooley, optometry
  • Andrew Saultz, education and leadership
  • Jon Talebreza-May, social sciences
  • Chris Templeton, natural sciences
  • Marcus Welsh, arts and humanities
  • Ruth Zúñiga, psychology

Wilkes University

  • Lori Cooper, education
  • Thomas Franko, pharmacy
  • Jonathan Kuiken, history
  • Jon Liebetrau, performing arts
  • Blake Mackesy, education
  • Patricia Sweeney, nursing
  • Joyce Victor, nursing
  • Shaokang (Ken) Wang, finance

