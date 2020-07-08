July 8, 2020
- Michael Berndt, interim president of Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hills Community College, in Minnesota, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Alexander Cartwright, chancellor of the University of Missouri at Columbia, has been appointed president of the University of Central Florida.
- John D. Gossett, president of McDowell Technical Community College, in North Carolina, has been selected as president of Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, also in North Carolina.
- John Hauser, president of Carteret Community College, in North Carolina, has been chosen as president of Gaston College, also in North Carolina.
- Deborah Hedeen, provost and vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at the University of Montana Western, has been appointed president and provost of the University of Maine at Fort Kent.
- Jeff Hill, president of the Herzing University campus in Kenosha, Wisc., has been also named president of the university's campus in Madison.
- Nicholas Ladany, dean of the School of Leadership and Education Sciences and associate provost for academic outreach at the University of San Diego, in California, has been appointed president of Oglethorpe University, in Georgia.
- Carl W. Lejuez, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at the University of Kansas, has been selected as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs of the University of Connecticut.
- Maurie McInnis, executive vice president and provost at the University of Texas at Austin, has been chosen as president of Stony Brook University, part of the State University of New York system.
- Sara R. Morris, interim vice president for academic affairs at Canisius College, in New York, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
