Topics
New Programs: Business, Entrepreneurship, Criminal Justice Equity, Financial Technology, Data Analytics, Construction Management, Supply Chain Management
July 16, 2020
- Belhaven University is starting a doctor of business administration degree.
- Iona College is starting a bachelor of arts in entrepreneurial leadership and a bachelor of business administration in entrepreneurship.
- Sam Houston State University is starting a minor in criminal justice equity and inclusion.
- Seton Hall University is starting a major in financial technology.
- St. Norbert College is starting a major in data analytics.
- University of Arkansas is starting a master of science in construction management.
- University of Rhode Island is starting an online master's program in supply chain management.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
'Bloodbath' at University of Akron
More Faculty Fears About the Fall
Key threatening developments that colleges should consider if planning on reopening for the fall sem
Colleges offer free summer courses
Uncertainty over aid for higher education in possible next coronavirus relief bill
Trump targets Fulbright in China, Hong Kong
R.I. School of Design Deal With Faculty Avoids Layoffs
Trump administration drops directive on international students and online courses
A professor writes a poem about the push for in-person teaching (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Read the Letters to the Editor »