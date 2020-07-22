July 22, 2020
- College of William & Mary completed a five-year campaign to raise $1 billion, raising $1.04 billion. A major priority was scholarships, for which $303 million was raised.
- Durham Technical Community College has finished a three-year campaign, topping its goal of $5 million. Major portions of the funds raised will go to efforts to promote economic development.
- Houghton College has completed a three-year campaign to raise $70 million. The major emphasis was access, with a $33 million goal exceeded with gifts totaling $41 million.
- St. Olaf College completed a seven-year campaign, raising $252 million. The original goal was $200 million. The campaign resulted in a 104 percent increase in endowed funds and gifts for financial aid.
- University of Georgia has completed a four-year campaign, raising $1.45 billion. The original goal was $1.2 billion. Many of the late gifts in the campaign were for emergency funds for students affected by COVID-19.
- Western New England University has raised $36.7 million in a multiyear campaign to raise $35 million. Scholarships were a major part of the campaign.
