Print

Capital Campaign Watch: College of William & Mary, Durham Tech, Houghton, St. Olaf, U of Georgia, Western New England

By

Scott Jaschik
July 22, 2020
 
  • College of William & Mary completed a five-year campaign to raise $1 billion, raising $1.04 billion. A major priority was scholarships, for which $303 million was raised.
  • Durham Technical Community College has finished a three-year campaign, topping its goal of $5 million. Major portions of the funds raised will go to efforts to promote economic development.
  • Houghton College has completed a three-year campaign to raise $70 million. The major emphasis was access, with a $33 million goal exceeded with gifts totaling $41 million.
  • St. Olaf College completed a seven-year campaign, raising $252 million. The original goal was $200 million. The campaign resulted in a 104 percent increase in endowed funds and gifts for financial aid.
  • University of Georgia has completed a four-year campaign, raising $1.45 billion. The original goal was $1.2 billion. Many of the late gifts in the campaign were for emergency funds for students affected by COVID-19.
  • Western New England University has raised $36.7 million in a multiyear campaign to raise $35 million. Scholarships were a major part of the campaign.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 22,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

‘Ground Zero’ for Spreading Coronavirus
Loan Relief Proposal From the Right
Teaching Contact Tracing

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Conference Board's Proposed Reforms for Higher Ed

2 For-Profit Campuses Join Oregon Closure List

4 Stevens-Henager Campuses to Close

Indicted Researcher Accused of Hiding Chinese Military Ties

AAUP Announces Election Results

States Partner to Reskill Workers

Popular Right Now

Colleges plan for full-capacity residence halls

Is technology the best way to stop online cheating? No, experts say: better teaching is.

Alexander proposes student loan relief and FAFSA simplification

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Snapchat, Instagram and other unexpected guests in the college classroom (opinion)

Why It’s So Difficult to Get Into Nursing Programs | Higher Ed Gamma

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Back to Top