July 23, 2020
- Gilda Barabino, dean of the Grove School of Engineering and the Daniel and Frances Berg Professor at the City College of New York, has been appointed president of Olin College of Engineering, in Massachusetts.
- Frank Dooley, senior vice provost for teaching and learning at Purdue University Global, in Indiana, has been promoted to chancellor there.
- Robin L. Garrell, vice provost for graduate education and graduate division dean at the University of California, Los Angeles, has been chosen as president of the City University of New York's Graduate Center.
- Ken Iwama, vice president for economic development, continuing studies and government relations at the City University of New York's College of Staten Island, has been appointed chancellor of Indiana University Northwest.
- Douglas Jensen, president of Rock Valley College, in Illinois, has been selected as president of Bismarck State College, in North Dakota.
- Marsha Kelliher, president and CEO of Walsh College, in Michigan, has been chosen as president of Simpson College, in Iowa.
- Michelle Marks, vice president for academic innovation and new ventures at George Mason University, in Virginia, has been named president of the University of Colorado at Denver.
- Maurie McInnis, executive vice president and provost at the University of Texas at Austin, has been chosen as president of Stony Brook University, part of the State University of New York system.
- Sara Thompson Tweedy, vice president of student access, involvement and success at Westchester Community College, in New York, has been selected as president of Big Bend Community College, in Washington.
- Frank H. Wu, chancellor of the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, has been chosen as president of Queens College, part of the City University of New York system.
