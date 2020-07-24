Topics
New Programs: Patient Safety, Nursing, Human Rights, Forensic Psychology, Archaeology, Sports Management, Cannabis Studies, Neuroscience
- Chapman University is starting a master of science degree in patient safety and a master's in regulatory affairs.
- Empire State College of the State University of New York is starting an advanced certificate in nursing education.
- Gratz College is starting a B.A./M.A. in Judaism and human rights, as well as a stand-alone M.A. in human rights.
- Hamline University is starting an undergraduate concentration in forensic psychology.
- Lipscomb University is preparing to launch a Ph.D. in archaeology of the ancient Near East and a master of arts in archaeology and biblical studies.
- Ohio University and the University of Bayreuth, in Germany, are starting an undergraduate double degree in sport management.
- University of Rhode Island is starting an online certificate in cannabis studies.
- Virginia Tech is starting a Ph.D. in neuroscience.
