New Programs: Patient Safety, Nursing, Human Rights, Forensic Psychology, Archaeology, Sports Management, Cannabis Studies, Neuroscience

Scott Jaschik
July 24, 2020
 
  • Chapman University is starting a master of science degree in patient safety and a master's in regulatory affairs.
  • Empire State College of the State University of New York is starting an advanced certificate in nursing education.
  • Gratz College is starting a B.A./M.A. in Judaism and human rights, as well as a stand-alone M.A. in human rights.
  • Hamline University is starting an undergraduate concentration in forensic psychology.
  • Lipscomb University is preparing to launch a Ph.D. in archaeology of the ancient Near East and a master of arts in archaeology and biblical studies.
  • Ohio University and the University of Bayreuth, in Germany, are starting an undergraduate double degree in sport management.
  • University of Rhode Island is starting an online certificate in cannabis studies.
  • Virginia Tech is starting a Ph.D. in neuroscience.

Scott Jaschik

