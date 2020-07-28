Print

Newly Tenured… at DePaul, Rockford, U of West Florida

Scott Jaschik
July 28, 2020
 

DePaul University

  • Tera Agyepong, history
  • Elizabeth Aquino, nursing
  • Lamont Black, finance
  • Eric Esparza, music
  • Megan Heffernan, English
  • Scott Moringiello, Catholic studies
  • James Mourey, marketing
  • Willie Reddic, accountancy
  • Anne Saw, psychology
  • David Sher, mathematical sciences
  • Joseph Tariman, nursing
  • Nur Uysal, communication
  • Phillip Yates, mathematical sciences

Rockford University

  • Kimberley Hartwig, nursing
  • Ronald Lee, director of first-year seminar
  • Luis Romero, economics, business and accounting

University of West Florida

  • Helena Allman, marketing, supply chain logistics and economics
  • Denise Curtis, public health
  • Bruce Davidson, accounting and finance
  • Jennifer Mesa, teacher education and educational leadership
  • Blake Riley, music
  • Barbara White, accounting and finance
  • Cheng Zhang, mechanical engineering

