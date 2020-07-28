July 28, 2020
- Tera Agyepong, history
- Elizabeth Aquino, nursing
- Lamont Black, finance
- Eric Esparza, music
- Megan Heffernan, English
- Scott Moringiello, Catholic studies
- James Mourey, marketing
- Willie Reddic, accountancy
- Anne Saw, psychology
- David Sher, mathematical sciences
- Joseph Tariman, nursing
- Nur Uysal, communication
- Phillip Yates, mathematical sciences
Rockford University
- Kimberley Hartwig, nursing
- Ronald Lee, director of first-year seminar
- Luis Romero, economics, business and accounting
- Helena Allman, marketing, supply chain logistics and economics
- Denise Curtis, public health
- Bruce Davidson, accounting and finance
- Jennifer Mesa, teacher education and educational leadership
- Blake Riley, music
- Barbara White, accounting and finance
- Cheng Zhang, mechanical engineering
