New Presidents or Provosts: Benedictine U, Berkeley City College, College of Charleston, Hinds CC, Lee U, Manhattan College, Mount Aloysius College, Southwestern U, U of North Carolina-Wilmington, U of Texas-El Paso, U of Wisconsin-Green Bay

By

Doug Lederman
July 31, 2020
 
  • Michael Alexander, provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs at the University of Wisconsin at Green Bay, has been chosen as chancellor there.
  • Suzanne Austin, interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the College of Charleston, has been named to the position on a permanent basis.
  • Maria (Angélica) Garcia, vice president of student services at Skyline College, in California, has been appointed president of Berkeley City College, also in California.
  • John N. McKeegan, vice president for institutional advancement and general counsel at Linfield College, in Oregon, has been named president of Mount Aloysius College, in Pennsylvania.
  • Debbie Murray, vice president for academic affairs at Lee University, in Tennessee, has been named provost there, too.
  • Kenneth Newbold, former vice president of academic affairs at Goshen College, in Indiana, has been selected as provost and executive vice president at Benedictine University, in Illinois.
  • Steven Schreiner, dean of the School of Engineering at the College of New Jersey, has been promoted to provost and vice president of academic affairs at Manhattan College, in New York.
  • Laura Skandera Trombley, former president of the University of Bridgeport, in Connecticut, has been chosen as president of Southwestern University, in Texas.
  • Stephen Vacik, president of Maysville Community and Technical College, in Kentucky, has been appointed president of Hinds Community College, in Mississippi.
  • John Wiebe, vice provost at the University of Texas at El Paso, has been promoted to vice president for academic affairs and provost.
  • James J. Winebrake, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Rochester Institute of Technology, in New York, has been appointed provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

