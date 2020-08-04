Topics
New Programs: Cannabis Studies, Project Management, Sustainable Agriculture, Mass Communications, Forensic Pattern Analysis, Health Education, Cyber Risk Management, General Studies
August 4, 2020
- City College of San Francisco is starting an associate of arts in cannabis studies.
- Clark University is starting a master's in project management.
- Grace College is starting a major in sustainable agriculture.
- Kansas State University is starting an online bachelor's in mass communications.
- Loyola University Maryland is starting a master of science in forensic pattern analysis.
- Saint Leo University is starting a bachelor’s in health education and health promotion.
- University of Central Florida is starting a graduate certificate in cyber risk management.
- University of the Cumberlands is starting a bachelor's in general studies.
