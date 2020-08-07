August 7, 2020
Starting Off:
- University of Rhode Island has started a campaign to raise $250 million by 2024. Thus far $175 million has been raised. Student financial aid is a priority.
Finishing Up:
- California Polytechnic University announced completion of a campaign that raised $832 million. The original goal of the campaign was $500 million in 2012, but it was raised to $700 million in 2019.
- Illinois State University has raised $180.9 million in a campaign that started in 2017 with a goal of $150 million. Of the 56,143 supporters who participated in the campaign, 27,254 were first-time donors.
