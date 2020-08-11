Topics
New Programs: Information Technology, Creative Writing, Emerging Media, Addiction and Recovery Services, Design, Divinity, Occupational Therapy, Nursing
August 11, 2020
- Alderson Broaddus University is starting an executive master of science in information technology administration.
- Alma College is starting its first graduate degree: a master of fine arts degree in creative writing.
- Belmont University is starting an undergraduate major in emerging media.
- Clark State Community College is starting an associate of applied science in addiction and recoverey services.
- Florida International University is starting a doctor of design program.
- Grace Theological Seminary is starting new master of divinity and doctor of ministry programs with lower credit requirements than previously required.
- Maria College is starting a master's of science in occupational therapy.
- University of Detroit Mercy is starting a master’s entry advanced generalist nursing program.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Keep Campus Closed - What Higher Ed is Too Afraid to Say | Student Affairs and Technology
Faculty parents are once again being asked to perform a miracle
Survey: 40 percent of freshmen may not enroll at any four-year college
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
COVID-19 Roundup: Big-time football teeters; assessment during a crisis; no increase in aid applicat
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)
University to use wearable tech to track COVID on campus
Pandemic's impact on eight learners and their education and work plans
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »