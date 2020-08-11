Report: Big Ten Votes to Cancel Football Season
University presidents in the Big Ten Conference, one of the NCAA Division I “Power Five” conferences, voted to cancel the 2020 football season, The Detroit Free Press reported. The conference had originally planned for conference-only competition, but has faced increased pressure over the last week from athletes organizing to improve health and safety measures for play amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Other Power Five conferences, which include the country’s top college athletics programs, are expected to make announcements about the fall season early this week, ESPN reported. Division II and III leaders decided last week that they would cancel fall athletic championships, and the first conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the Mid-American Conference, postponed fall sports on Aug. 8.
Read more by
COVID-19 Roundup: Big-time football teeters; assessment during a crisis; no increase in aid applications - Aug 1132 min 12 sec ago
University to use wearable tech to track COVID on campus - Aug 1132 min 12 sec ago
Faculty parents are once again being asked to perform a miracle - Aug 1132 min 12 sec ago
Why college employees should push back against reopening (letter) - Aug 10August 10, 2020
-
- 1 of 122
- ›
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Keep Campus Closed - What Higher Ed is Too Afraid to Say | Student Affairs and Technology
Faculty parents are once again being asked to perform a miracle
Survey: 40 percent of freshmen may not enroll at any four-year college
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
COVID-19 Roundup: Big-time football teeters; assessment during a crisis; no increase in aid applicat
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)
University to use wearable tech to track COVID on campus
Pandemic's impact on eight learners and their education and work plans
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »