Newly Tenured ... at Chattanooga State CC, Mercer, U of Idaho

Scott Jaschik
August 13, 2020
 

Chattanooga State Community College

  • Rebecca Balch, engineering and information technologies
  • Tanya Henson Brooks, social and behavioral sciences
  • Jeremy Burchfield, business
  • Amanda Davis, business
  • Nicholas Hartline, humanities and fine arts
  • Yonna Jones, nursing
  • Andrew Maginniss, math and sciences
  • Michele McCarthy, nursing
  • Caroline Rogers, nursing
  • Nancy Schurr, social and behavioral sciences
  • Dawn Steele, nursing
  • John Warren, engineering and information technologies
  • Joe Wingate. social and behavioral sciences

Mercer University

  • Jennifer Bartlett, nursing
  • Gretchen Bentz, medicine
  • Chamaree de Silva, arts and sciences
  • Robert Helfenbein, education
  • Michael MacCarthy, engineering
  • Dorina Mihut, engineering
  • Kevin Murnane, pharmacy
  • Kedar Nepal, arts and sciences
  • Cathren Page, law
  • Robi Ragan, business
  • Loleta Sartin, education
  • Maura Schlairet, nursing
  • Vasile Stanescu, arts and sciences
  • Pamela Wilkins, law
  • Tyler Wilkinson, professional advancement

University of Idaho

  • Brian Blanchfield, English
  • Julie Buck, extension educator
  • Davin Carr-Chellman, leadership and counseling
  • Linda Chen, accounting
  • Shawn Copeland, music
  • Stacy Etheredge, law
  • Jean-Marc Gauthier, virtual technology and design
  • Surine Greenway, extension educator
  • Melissa Hamilton, extension educator
  • Grant Harley, geography
  • Gregory Lambeth, counseling and testing center
  • Xi Liang, extension specialist in plant sciences
  • Haifeng Liao, geography
  • Ryan Long, fish and wildlife sciences
  • Iris Mayes, extension educator
  • Brenda Murdoch, animal and veterinary science
  • Travis Paveglio, natural resources and society
  • Steven Radil, geography
  • Christopher Remien, mathematics
  • Javier Rodriguez, music
  • Dilshani Sarathchandra, sociology and anthropology
  • Meranda Small. extension educator
  • Brennan Smith, food science
  • Michael Sonnichsen, art and architecture
  • Michael Strickland, soil and water systems
  • Maureen Toomey, extension educator in 4-H youth development
  • Andreas Vasdekis, physics
  • Haiyan Zhao, chemical and materials engineering

 

Scott Jaschik

