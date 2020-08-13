August 13, 2020
Chattanooga State Community College
- Rebecca Balch, engineering and information technologies
- Tanya Henson Brooks, social and behavioral sciences
- Jeremy Burchfield, business
- Amanda Davis, business
- Nicholas Hartline, humanities and fine arts
- Yonna Jones, nursing
- Andrew Maginniss, math and sciences
- Michele McCarthy, nursing
- Caroline Rogers, nursing
- Nancy Schurr, social and behavioral sciences
- Dawn Steele, nursing
- John Warren, engineering and information technologies
- Joe Wingate. social and behavioral sciences
Mercer University
- Jennifer Bartlett, nursing
- Gretchen Bentz, medicine
- Chamaree de Silva, arts and sciences
- Robert Helfenbein, education
- Michael MacCarthy, engineering
- Dorina Mihut, engineering
- Kevin Murnane, pharmacy
- Kedar Nepal, arts and sciences
- Cathren Page, law
- Robi Ragan, business
- Loleta Sartin, education
- Maura Schlairet, nursing
- Vasile Stanescu, arts and sciences
- Pamela Wilkins, law
- Tyler Wilkinson, professional advancement
University of Idaho
- Brian Blanchfield, English
- Julie Buck, extension educator
- Davin Carr-Chellman, leadership and counseling
- Linda Chen, accounting
- Shawn Copeland, music
- Stacy Etheredge, law
- Jean-Marc Gauthier, virtual technology and design
- Surine Greenway, extension educator
- Melissa Hamilton, extension educator
- Grant Harley, geography
- Gregory Lambeth, counseling and testing center
- Xi Liang, extension specialist in plant sciences
- Haifeng Liao, geography
- Ryan Long, fish and wildlife sciences
- Iris Mayes, extension educator
- Brenda Murdoch, animal and veterinary science
- Travis Paveglio, natural resources and society
- Steven Radil, geography
- Christopher Remien, mathematics
- Javier Rodriguez, music
- Dilshani Sarathchandra, sociology and anthropology
- Meranda Small. extension educator
- Brennan Smith, food science
- Michael Sonnichsen, art and architecture
- Michael Strickland, soil and water systems
- Maureen Toomey, extension educator in 4-H youth development
- Andreas Vasdekis, physics
- Haiyan Zhao, chemical and materials engineering
